Rays' Avisail Garcia: Takes seat Sunday
Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Garcia will cede designated-hitter duties to Nate Lowe after going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs while starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. The Rays' ongoing efforts to make room in the lineup for Lowe on a more regular basis could hurt Garcia to some degree, though it's unlikely the 28-year-old will be forced to sit more than a couple times per week while he remains productive at the dish.
