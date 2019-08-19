Rays' Avisail Garcia: Taking dry swings

Garcia (oblique) is scheduled to take dry swings Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Garcia landed on the injured list last week due to a right oblique strain, though he received good news after undergoing an MRI and is hoping to return after a brief stay on the shelf. He's eligible to return over the weekend should he prove ready.

