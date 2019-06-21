Rays' Avisail Garcia: Ties career high in steals
Garcia went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.
Garcia's ninth-inning single plated Tommy Pham to snap a 1-1 tie, and the Rays went on to tack three more runs on in the inning for a seemingly secure lead before seeing it evaporate. Garcia's second-inning steal was also noteworthy, as it pushed his season total to seven, equaling the career best he'd set in that category back in 2015 with the White Sox. While Garcia's primary value to fantasy owners will overwhelmingly continue to center on his production in other offensive categories, it's at least worth noting that he seems to be getting the green light on the bases in Tampa more than in any other prior stop. Garcia now has nine steal attempts over 64 games, eclipsing his previous high of eight from his 2017 campaign in Chicago.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...