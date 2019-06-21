Rays' Avisail Garcia: Ties career high in steals

Garcia went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

Garcia's ninth-inning single plated Tommy Pham to snap a 1-1 tie, and the Rays went on to tack three more runs on in the inning for a seemingly secure lead before seeing it evaporate. Garcia's second-inning steal was also noteworthy, as it pushed his season total to seven, equaling the career best he'd set in that category back in 2015 with the White Sox. While Garcia's primary value to fantasy owners will overwhelmingly continue to center on his production in other offensive categories, it's at least worth noting that he seems to be getting the green light on the bases in Tampa more than in any other prior stop. Garcia now has nine steal attempts over 64 games, eclipsing his previous high of eight from his 2017 campaign in Chicago.