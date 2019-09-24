Rays' Avisail Garcia: Timely hit in return

Garcia (illness) went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

Garcia was back in the lineup after overcoming the vertigo that sidelined him over the weekend. The veteran closed out the scoring on the night with his ninth-inning two-bagger and extended his hitting streak to six games in the process. Garcia's successful September includes a .321 average and an impressive 10 RBI on 17 hits.