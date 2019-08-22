Rays' Avisail Garcia: To play one rehab game
Garcia is set to test his recovering oblique in a rehab game at Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Garcia is expected to be ready for a return from the injured list when first eligible Saturday, but he'll look to cement that target date by jumping back into game action with the Bulls. A setback-free performance is presumably the final hurdle to an on-time return for the veteran outfielder.
