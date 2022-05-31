Tampa Bay designated Bowden for assignment Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Bowden will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. Since being scooped up off waivers from the Rockies in late April, Bowden had pitched exclusively out of the Durham bullpen. In nine outings at Triple-A spanning 10 innings, Bowden gave up two earned runs on nine hits and seven walks while punching out 10.