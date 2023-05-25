site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ben Heller: Optioned to Triple-A
Heller was optioned to Triple-A Durham by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Heller was with the big club for just one day and didn't make an appearance. He's clearing out for Jake Diekman's return from paternity leave.
