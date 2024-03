The Rays acquired Rortvedt from the Yankees on Wednesday in a three-team trade involving the Marlins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Rortvedt is out of options and wasn't going to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster. In Tampa Bay, he can take over as the backup catcher behind Rene Pinto. Rortvedt isn't much of a hitter with just a .489 OPS over 71 games in the majors, but he will bring a good defensive reputation to the Rays.