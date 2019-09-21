Rays' Blake Snell: Abbreviated start on tap

Snell will start Monday's game against the Red Sox and is expected to cover around 3-to-4 innings.

The Rays are still easing Snell into a normal starter's workload after he returned from the injured list Tuesday following a nearly two-month absence while he was on the mend from arthroscopic elbow surgery. Snell's first outing back from the IL was encouraging, as he kept a quality Dodgers offense off the board while hurling two perfect innings and striking out four. Tampa Bay hasn't announced that a primary pitcher will be used behind Snell on Monday, so expect the team to lean on a slew of relievers to finish out the contest once the southpaw departs.