Rays' Blake Snell: Activated ahead of start
The Rays activated Snell (toe) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Royals, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Tampa Bay optioned Austin Pruitt to Triple-A Durham to clear a spot on the active roster for Snell, who convinced the Rays he was ready to return from the IL after completing bullpen sessions on back-to-back days without incident. Since he'll be returning slightly earlier from the fractured toe than the Rays anticipated, Snell could have his pitch count monitored more carefully than normal, but any limitations he might have shouldn't leave fantasy managers hesitant to insert him into lineups. Prior to getting hurt, Snell had been one of the few high-level aces performing up to expectations, as he compiled a 2.16 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB through his first 25 innings.
