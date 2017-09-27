Rays' Blake Snell: Allows four runs in loss to Yankees
Snell (4-7) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks across one inning while taking the loss Tuesday against the Yankees. He struck out one.
Snell tossed a scoreless first inning, but he endured a miserable second in which he was pulled with nobody out after allowing the first six men to reach. The bullpen finished the frame, but not before four runs were hung on the lefty's ledger. This poor start came on the heels of perhaps Snell's best outing of the season, and he will look to finish on a strong note Sunday against the Orioles.
