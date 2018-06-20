Rays' Blake Snell: Allows just one in win

Snell (9-4) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and seven walks while striking out six over seven innings against the Astros.

Snell wasn't at his sharpest with a season-high seven walks and only just over half of his pitches going for strikes (57 of 102), but he allowed just three singles and was helped out by his defense with a couple of double plays and another out on the basepaths when Alex Bregman attempted to stretch a single into a double. The lefty's nine wins trail only Corey Kluber and Luis Severino in the AL, and he now sports a sterling 2.48 ERA. He's struggled with command a bit of late with 15:13 K:BB in 18 innings over his last three starts, but on the year he's now at 9.8 K/9. Next up is a home date with the Nationals on Monday.