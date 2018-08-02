Rays' Blake Snell: Another bullpen Wednesday

Snell (shoulder) threw another bullpen Wednesday without setbacks, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The session was presumably Snell's final hurdle before being activated from the disabled list prior to this upcoming weekend's series versus the White Sox. The southpaw had also thrown a successful bullpen last Sunday, but the team wanted to see him throw once more from the mound before getting him back into game action. An exact return date for Snell is likely to be made available within the next couple of days.

More News
Our Latest Stories