Rays' Blake Snell: Another short outing Tuesday

Snell didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics and allowed three earned runs on three hits, three walks and a wild pitch over four innings while recording six strikeouts.

The six whiffs were certainly encouraging, but Snell's usual demons also made an appearance. He struggled with his control, issuing multiple free passes for the 10th time in 11 starts this season, and he prompted yet another early exit by working up to 85 pitches in just four frames. Snell had pointed to Tuesday's start as an opportunity to finally go at least six full innings for the first time this season, but it actually ended up being his shortest outing of 2017. The young left-hander will look to bounce back in his next start, which is likely to come against the Orioles on Monday.