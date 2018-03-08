Rays' Blake Snell: Another strong start Wednesday

Snell fired three scoreless innings in Thursday's 7-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Orioles, allowing two hits and compiling four strikeouts.

That's three impressive outings for Snell to open spring, as he's now allowed just one earned run over seven innings while racking up 10 strikeouts. Just as important, he's issued only one free pass, an encouraging development considering location was a significant problem for the young left-hander at the big-league level last season (51 walks and 4.11 BB/9 over 129.3 innings). Slated to be part of the Rays' four-man starting rotation in 2018, Snell's fantasy value would see a nice spike were he to exhibit the level of improved control he's flashed thus far once the regular season commences.