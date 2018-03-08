Rays' Blake Snell: Another strong start Wednesday
Snell fired three scoreless innings in Thursday's 7-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Orioles, allowing two hits and compiling four strikeouts.
That's three impressive outings for Snell to open spring, as he's now allowed just one earned run over seven innings while racking up 10 strikeouts. Just as important, he's issued only one free pass, an encouraging development considering location was a significant problem for the young left-hander at the big-league level last season (51 walks and 4.11 BB/9 over 129.3 innings). Slated to be part of the Rays' four-man starting rotation in 2018, Snell's fantasy value would see a nice spike were he to exhibit the level of improved control he's flashed thus far once the regular season commences.
More News
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Slated to be part of Opening Day rotation•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out 13 in finale•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Allows four runs in loss to Yankees•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Blanks Cubs through seven•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Strong effort in Tuesday's no-decision•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Takes step back against Twins•
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...