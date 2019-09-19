Rays' Blake Snell: Arm feels good after start
Snell's arm felt good following Tuesday's two-inning start against the Dodgers, leaving him on track for Monday's turn against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Snell rattled off two perfect innings in his first game back after being sidelined nearly two months due to arthroscopic elbow surgery. He'll need to get through a catch session Thursday and a bullpen Saturday without setbacks before locking in his next appearance, but the fact his arm was in good shape a day after he consistently hit the mid-90s on the radar gun certainly bodes well.
