Rays' Blake Snell: Available for AL Wild Card Game

Snell is on the Rays' wild-card roster.

If Snell appears in Wednesday's game, he'll do so on just two days' rest, having pitched Sunday against the Blue Jays. He threw just 2.1 innings in that contest, however, so there's a decent chance he makes an appearance in relief of Charlie Morton.

