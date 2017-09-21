Rays' Blake Snell: Blanks Cubs through seven

Snell (4-6) pitched seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts to take the win against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Snell entered Wednesday's game with a respectable 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 7.9 K/9 through 11 second-half starts, and he has now allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of his 12 outings since the All-Star break. It's been a solid turnaround for the 24-year-old southpaw, and his fantasy value is on the rise heading into the 2018 campaign. Snell lines up for a road start against the Yankees and a home date against the Orioles to end the season.