Rays' Blake Snell: Bounces back in win

Snell (5-3) got the win against the Angels on Friday, giving up just two earned runs on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out eight and walking three in the Rays' 8-3 victory.

Snell got blown up by the Orioles for five earned runs in just 3.1 innings in his last start but he was able to bounce back with a solid effort against the Angels that was much more representative of how he's pitched this season. The 25-year-old left-hander is in the midst of a standout start to the 2018 campaign that has seen him log a 3.07 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP to go along with 61 strikeouts over 58.2 innings, all while holding opponents to a minuscule .199 batting average.