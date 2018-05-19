Rays' Blake Snell: Bounces back in win
Snell (5-3) got the win against the Angels on Friday, giving up just two earned runs on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out eight and walking three in the Rays' 8-3 victory.
Snell got blown up by the Orioles for five earned runs in just 3.1 innings in his last start but he was able to bounce back with a solid effort against the Angels that was much more representative of how he's pitched this season. The 25-year-old left-hander is in the midst of a standout start to the 2018 campaign that has seen him log a 3.07 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP to go along with 61 strikeouts over 58.2 innings, all while holding opponents to a minuscule .199 batting average.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart