Rays' Blake Snell: Bullpen goes smoothly
Snell (elbow) felt good after a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Snell required a cortisone shot in his elbow last week, fueling fears that he could be out for the start of the regular season. The Rays played down concerns, noting that the shot was on the outside of the lefty's elbow rather than near the tendon, which would be more worrisome. Assuming he still feels good Saturday, he could get back into game action as soon as Monday.
