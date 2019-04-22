Rays' Blake Snell: Bullpen scheduled for Tuesday

Snell (toe) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Snell felt fine after a mound session Monday, clearing the way for him to throw another bullpen Tuesday. While the southpaw won't return during Tampa Bay's current series against the Royals, he could be cleared to rejoin the rotation over the weekend against the Red Sox if everything goes off without a hitch Tuesday.

