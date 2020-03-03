Rays' Blake Snell: Bullpen work set for Friday
Snell (elbow) said he's on track to throw a bullpen session Friday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
The cortisone shot Snell received last week for his left elbow appears to have had the desired effect, as the 27-year-old was able to play catch from 60 feet Tuesday without discomfort. He plans to increase his flat-ground distance to 90 feet Wednesday before getting back on the mound Friday. Assuming he gets through the bullpen session without incident, Snell could be cleared to face live hitters early next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...