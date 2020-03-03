Play

Rays' Blake Snell: Bullpen work set for Friday

Snell (elbow) said he's on track to throw a bullpen session Friday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The cortisone shot Snell received last week for his left elbow appears to have had the desired effect, as the 27-year-old was able to play catch from 60 feet Tuesday without discomfort. He plans to increase his flat-ground distance to 90 feet Wednesday before getting back on the mound Friday. Assuming he gets through the bullpen session without incident, Snell could be cleared to face live hitters early next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories