Rays' Blake Snell: Carries no-hitter into seventh en route to 19th win
Snell (19-5) picked up the win Wednesday against the Indians, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out nine across seven innings.
Snell was dominant in this one, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning before serving up a leadoff solo homer to Jose Ramirez. He's now won seven straight, and his 19 wins are the most in the majors. The southpaw also owns an impressive 2.03 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 through 28 starts this season, putting him firmly in the AL Cy Young discussion. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which will come on the road against the Rangers.
