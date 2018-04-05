Rays' Blake Snell: Chased early Wednesday
Snell (0-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs on four hits and three walks across 3.1 innings Wednesday against the Yankees. He struck out five.
Snell was never able to find his footing Wednesday, and the Yankees' potent lineup made him pay. After allowing a leadoff single to Brett Gardner, Snell served up a mammoth two-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton two batters later. Snell allowed another two-run shot in the third inning -- this one to Gary Sanchez -- before ultimately getting yanked after recording just 10 outs on 90 pitches. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, which is set for Tuesday in what should be a more favorable matchup against the White Sox.
