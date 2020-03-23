Rays' Blake Snell: Confident about health
Snell indicated that he was satisfied with the health of his left elbow before spring training was suspended, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He's confident that he'll be ready to pitch without any restrictions once the season resumes.
Prior to the MLB-mandated shutdown, Snell had been cleared to pitch in a simulated game after a cortisone shot alleviated the discomfort he had been experiencing in his elbow. Had the season started on time, Snell may have had to skip his first turn through the rotation while he built up his arm for starting duty, but now that the MLB hiatus is set to last until at least mid-May, he should be ready to go for Tampa Bay's opening series. While Snell is ostensibly healthy and should benefit from the extended break, it's not the most reassuring sign that his elbow was already barking again this spring after he had it scoped last July.
