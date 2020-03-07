Rays' Blake Snell: Confirmed as Monday's starter

Snell (elbow) has been confirmed as Monday's starter against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Snell received a cortisone shot last week to help him deal with pain in his elbow and he has successfully thrown a bullpen session and is now confirmed to return to game action. He still carries more risk than the typical starting pitcher due to this elbow scare, but it sounds like fantasy managers can proceed with the expectation that Snell will be ready for the start of the season.