Snell will start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Snell wasn't very effective in his final tuneup during an intrasquad game Monday, but he'll take the mound Sunday for the Rays' third game of the season. Despite the southpaw's struggles Monday, he isn't expected to have any workload restrictions in his first regular season start. After winning the AL Cy Young Award in 2018, Snell underwent elbow surgery last season as he posted a 4.29 ERA and 147:40 K:BB over 107 innings across 23 starts.