Rays' Blake Snell: Confirmed for Saturday's start

Snell (shoulder) will start Saturday's game against the White Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Snell was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder fatigue July 23. After completing a bullpen session Wednesday without issue, manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Snell will be activated for Saturday's contest. He owns a 2.27 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 134:47 K:BB over 119 innings this season.

