Rays' Blake Snell: Continues to dominate in second half

Snell won his 17th game Saturday against Cleveland, giving up two runs (one earned) and eight hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out nine and walked one.

Snell stumbled a bit early in this outing, allowing a string of extra-base hits after a leadoff throwing error by Matt Duffy in the second. A terrific throw by Kevin Kiermaier gunned Yan Gomes at the plate by a mile to end the inning, and that was the last time Cleveland scored off the southpaw. Since coming off the disabled list last month, he now has a 1.10 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP over six starts. His next outing will come at home against Baltimore.