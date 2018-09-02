Rays' Blake Snell: Continues to dominate in the second half
Snell won his 17th game of the season after a rough start.
Snell stumbled a bit early in this outing allowing a string of extra base hits after a leadoff throwing error by Matt Duffy in the second. A terrific throw by Kevin Kiermaier gunned Yan Gomes at the plate by a mile to end the inning, and that was the last time Cleveland scored off the southpaw. Snell struck out nine batters on the night while allowing ten baserunners. Since coming off the disabled list last month, he now has a 1.10 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP over six starts. His next outing will come at home against Baltimore.
