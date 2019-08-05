Rays' Blake Snell: Could resume throwing soon

A date for Snell (elbow) to resume throwing could be determined Monday, the Associated Press reports.

The left-hander underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery July 29, and he's not expected to be ready to return for several more weeks. However, if Snell is able to start a throwing program sometime this coming week, he could potentially beat his early September timeline.

More News
Our Latest Stories