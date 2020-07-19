Snell lines up to start either Sunday at home against the Blue Jays or Monday against the Braves, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Charlie Morton and Ryan Yarbrough have been announced as the official starters Friday and Saturday, respectively, and with Snell set to pitch in Tuesday's intrasquad game, it seems likely he will take the ball for the finale of the opening series. If the Rays opt to give Snell an extra day's rest, he would get a two-start week against the Braves and then in Baltimore.