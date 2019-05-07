Rays' Blake Snell: Cruises in victory
Snell (3-3) gave up one hit and no walks while striking out nine through six scoreless innings, taking a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Snell only allowed one baserunner and had 19 swinging strikes to record his third win. It was nice to see this kind of performance from Snell as he posted a 12.79 ERA in his first two starts since returning from a toe injury. The left-hander has a 3-3 record with a 3.62 ERA and 50:9 K:BB through seven starts this season. Snell will get his next start Sunday against the Yankees.
