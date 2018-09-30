Rays' Blake Snell: Dazzles in finale of Cy-caliber season

Snell gave up one run in five innings Saturday, giving up three hits while striking out 10 and walking four in the Rays' 4-3 win, but he didn't factor into the decision.

Though he didn't notch a win as the cherry on top, Snellzilla gave up three or fewer runs for his 15th straight start and struck out eight-plus for the seventh time in eight outings to wrap up his remarkable 2018 breakout season. Arguably the top candidate for the American League's Cy Young Award, Snell finishes with a jaw-dropping 1.89 ERA, 11.0 K/9 and a 3.2 BB/9 in 180.2 innings. Caution: His absurdly high 88.0 left-on-base percentage might position him for a notable ERA correction in 2019. That being said, Snell, turning 26 in December, boasts the alluring dominance and command that befits a conservative projection of a low-end fantasy ace in most fantasy formats, while it's strongly possible he'll again finish among the top few.