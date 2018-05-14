Rays' Blake Snell: Dealing with minor hip issue

Snell, who took his third loss against the Orioles on Sunday, is dealing with a sore right hip, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The revelation came in manager Kevin Cash's postgame press conference Sunday, following a forgettable outing in which Snell allowed five earned runs on six hits over 3.1 innings against the Orioles. Cash made sure to emphasize it was a "minor, minor injury" and confirmed it wouldn't keep Snell from his next scheduled start on Friday. However, he also conceded the discomfort was the primary reason why he opted to pull Snell after only 73 pitches, acknowledging he didn't think the young southpaw "looked quite like himself."