Rays' Blake Snell: Delivers quality start
Snell allowed two runs on six hits and two walks across six innings during Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Blue Jays. He struck out five but did not factor in the decision.
Snell served up a two-run homer to Lourdes Gurriel during the first inning but otherwise kept the Blue Jays off the board. He was in line for his fourth victory until Jose Alvarado gave up the lead in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old has a 3.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 83:17 K:BB through 61.2 innings heading into his next start Tuesday at Detroit.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.