Rays' Blake Snell: Delivers quality start

Snell allowed two runs on six hits and two walks across six innings during Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Blue Jays. He struck out five but did not factor in the decision.

Snell served up a two-run homer to Lourdes Gurriel during the first inning but otherwise kept the Blue Jays off the board. He was in line for his fourth victory until Jose Alvarado gave up the lead in the eighth inning. The 26-year-old has a 3.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 83:17 K:BB through 61.2 innings heading into his next start Tuesday at Detroit.