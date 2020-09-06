Snell (3-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits (one home run) and three walks while striking out eight across five innings Saturday as he was handed his first loss of the shortened season.

Snell was cruising until he found himself in a bit of a jam in the fourth with men on second and third and nobody out. He struck out the next batter but the runner on third was able to score after Michael Perez had trouble blocking the pitch leading to a passed ball and the first run of the game for the Marlins. Snell then allowed a second runner to score on an infield single before Corey Dickerson took him yard to make the score 4-0. The southpaw came back out for the fifth and gave up another run due to more fielding errors by his team but was able to finish the inning while limiting the damage. Snell has yet to record a quality start in eight attempts this season but owns a 3.74 ERA and an impressive 45:12 K:BB across 33.2 innings and is set to take the mound Friday in a favorable matchup with the Red Sox.