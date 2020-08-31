Snell (3-0) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Marlins.

Snell was forced to take a no-decision in his last start despite striking out nine, but he returned to the win column against the Marlins. The southpaw now feels as though he's completely recovered from the shoulder issue that bothered him during spring training, and his results have backed up that claim. He now sports a 3.14 ERA and 37:9 K:BB over 28.2 innings during seven starts this season. His next start should come at home Saturday against Miami.