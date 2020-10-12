Snell allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a win over the Astros on Sunday in Game 1 of the ALCS.

After giving up three homers to the Yankees in a loss in Game 1 of the Division Series, Snell rebounded in a major way, with the lone blemish being a long ball off the bat of Jose Altuve in the first inning. The 2018 AL Cy Young winner was not fully stretched out when the 2020 season began and he still has not completed six full innings in a start this season. That said, Snell ranked 15th during the regular season in strikeout rate (min. 50 IP) and the team clearly still has a lot of faith in him, even if the lefty has yet to recapture that same magic from a few years ago. He should start Friday if there is a Game 6.