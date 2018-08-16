Rays' Blake Snell: Earns win with scoreless outing
Snell (14-5) tossed five scoreless innings and earned the victory Thursday, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out six batters in the 3-1 win over the Yankees.
Snell moves to 2-0 in three starts since returning from the disabled list with a shoulder injury. During those three outings, the 25-year-old southpaw has allowed just one run in 14 innings with a nice 15:3 K:BB. Snell was on a pitch count Thursday and ended his start with 76 pitched, a big increase from the 47 he threw in his last appearance. He should continue getting longer outings, but with the way he's pitching, his limits should vanish soon enough. Snell will see the Royals at home next Tuesday.
