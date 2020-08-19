Snell (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings in a 6-3 victory over the Yankees. He struck out three.

Two of the hits off Snell left the yard, accounting for all the damage off the southpaw, but the Rays matched the Yankees homer for homer. Snell has yet to last longer than five innings in a start this season, but he's won both of the outings in which he reached that minimum mark. He'll look for his third straight win when he next takes the mound Sunday, at home against the Jays.