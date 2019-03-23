Rays' Blake Snell: Excels in minor-league game

Snell started a minor-league game Friday and recorded eight strikeouts over five innings, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "Happy with a lot. Happy with first-pitch strikes," Snell said. "I was locked in. I didn't let the Minor League game get into my head at all. Being able to see that, learn from it and get ready for my next start which is Opening Day, it's very exciting.

The left-hander was getting his final spring work in against minor leaguers in order to better control his workload. Snell worked up to 75 pitches Friday and allowed just one hit in addition to recording the eight whiffs. Snell next takes the mound for an Opening Day showdown against Justin Verlander and the Astros next Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...