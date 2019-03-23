Rays' Blake Snell: Excels in minor-league game
Snell started a minor-league game Friday and recorded eight strikeouts over five innings, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "Happy with a lot. Happy with first-pitch strikes," Snell said. "I was locked in. I didn't let the Minor League game get into my head at all. Being able to see that, learn from it and get ready for my next start which is Opening Day, it's very exciting.
The left-hander was getting his final spring work in against minor leaguers in order to better control his workload. Snell worked up to 75 pitches Friday and allowed just one hit in addition to recording the eight whiffs. Snell next takes the mound for an Opening Day showdown against Justin Verlander and the Astros next Thursday.
