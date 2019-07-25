Rays' Blake Snell: Expected to pitch again this season
Snell will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow over the weekend, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
This comes at a tough time with the Rays fighting for a playoff spot and Snell coming into form (1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB over his last four starts). The left-hander will be sidelined for at least four weeks following the procedure, though both Snell and the Rays are confident he will pitch again this season. It remains to be seen who will replace Snell in the rotation at this point; young southpaw Brendan McKay is an option.
