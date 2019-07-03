Rays' Blake Snell: Extra rest between starts

Snell is expected to make his next start Saturday against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander snapped out of a multi-start slump last Sunday against the Rangers, racking up 12 strikeouts over six innings. He'll now have a full five days of rest prior to taking on the Bronx Bombers' potent lineup, with the Rays' decision to go with a bullpen day Wednesday helping facilitate the extra time off. Notably, the Yankees were responsible for one of the worst outings of Snell's career just three starts ago, as they got to him for six earned runs over just two-thirds of an inning June 19.