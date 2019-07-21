Rays' Blake Snell: Fans 10 in sixth win

Snell (6-7) picked up the win after allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six scoreless innings Sunday against the White Sox.

Snell turned in a stellar performance in the series finale, and he'd leave the contest after six strong innings of work with a 4-0 lead. He pounded the strike zone, firing 70 of 109 pitches for strikes while throwing first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 22 batters he faced. the lefty will carry a 4.28 ERA with 136 strikeouts over 101 innings into his next start.