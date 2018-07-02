Rays' Blake Snell: Fans 10 Sunday

Snell (11-4) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 across 7.1 innings Sunday as he picked up the win over the Astros.

Snell's lone earned run came on a Evan Gattis solo homer in the seventh inning to give Houston a 1-0 lead, but the Rays would strike for two in the bottom half of the inning, setting Snell up for the victory. In 18 starts this season, Snell sits with an outstanding 2.24 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with a 123:41 K:BB through 108.2 innings. His next outing figures to come Saturday against the Mets.