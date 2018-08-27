Rays' Blake Snell: Fans eight, notches 16th win
Snell (16-5) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings as he secured the victory Sunday against Boston.
Snell tossed a gem against a tough Red Sox lineup, giving up just one run in the sixth inning as the Rays cruised to a 9-1 win. Since returning from the disabled list Aug. 4, he's gone 4-0 while allowing three runs and piling up 34 punchouts across 26 innings (five starts). Snell owns a sparkling 2.05 ERA with a 168:53 K:BB through 145 frames this season.
More News
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out 11 in win over Royals•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Earns win with scoreless outing•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: To be on pitch count versus Yankees•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Throws five perfect frames in win•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Short outing in return from DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...