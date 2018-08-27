Rays' Blake Snell: Fans eight, notches 16th win

Snell (16-5) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings as he secured the victory Sunday against Boston.

Snell tossed a gem against a tough Red Sox lineup, giving up just one run in the sixth inning as the Rays cruised to a 9-1 win. Since returning from the disabled list Aug. 4, he's gone 4-0 while allowing three runs and piling up 34 punchouts across 26 innings (five starts). Snell owns a sparkling 2.05 ERA with a 168:53 K:BB through 145 frames this season.