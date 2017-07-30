Rays' Blake Snell: Fans four in no-decision
Snell allowed three earned runs over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Rays. He finished the day allowing six hits and two walks while notching four strikeouts.
The young left-hander is still in search of his first win of the season after the Rays bullpen coughed up the lead late in Saturday's contest. Still, there were some positive takeaways for Snell in this outing as he limited damage for the most part and only surrendered two walks. However, Snell did give up a home run for the third consecutive start and his WHIP now sits at a subpar 1.55. His next start is scheduled for Thursday against the Astros in Houston, where he'll face Collin McHugh.
