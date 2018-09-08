Rays' Blake Snell: Fans nine for 18th win

Snell (18-5) picked up the win in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Orioles, allowing two runs on five hits over 5.1 innings while striking out nine.

The southpaw's stellar season continues. Snell has given up more than two runs in a start only four times in 27 trips to the mound, and he's put himself firmly in Cy Young contention by being among the AL leaders in wins (tied for first with Corey Kluber), ERA (second to Chris Sale), WHIP (fourth) and strikeouts (ninth). Snell will get a chance to bolster his case further in a home matchup against Carlos Carrasco and Cleveland on Wednesday.