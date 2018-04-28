Rays' Blake Snell: Fans nine in Friday's win
Snell (4-1) picked up the win over the Red Sox on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 7.1 innings while striking out nine.
It was the first time in the left-hander's big-league career that he's pitched into the eighth inning, as Snell threw 68 of 104 pitches for strikes and generated 17 swinging strikes in the impressive performance. The 25-year-old has now produced four straight quality starts, and he'll take a 2.52 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Detroit.
